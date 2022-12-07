UN mission convoy survives landmine explosion in Yemen

"A convoy of UNMHA composed of a group of vehicles was struck by a landmine explosion while they were traveling in the Al Hali district of Hodeidah," the local official said on condition of anonymity, Xinhua reported.

He confirmed that the explosion caused no injuries but partially damaged two UNMHA armored vehicles.

"Officials of the Houthi group were escorting UNMHA head of mission, Major General Michael Beary when the explosion targeted the UN convoy in Hodeidah," he clarified.

Another local official said that the UNMHA head and Houthi officials were on their way to closely supervise destroying large quantities of explosives and mines in Hodeidah.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistical support from the United States and other Western countries.

Government demining experts said previously that more than 1 million landmines have been laid since the outbreak of the Yemeni civil war in this country.

