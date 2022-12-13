Exports to Iraq via Mehran border witness sharp rise

According to a local customs official, more than 2.35 million tons of goods worth $1.09 billion were exported from Iran to Iraq through the Mehran Border Terminal during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21), registering 84% and 72% rise in weight and value respectively compared with the corresponding period of last year.

“Ilam Province accounted for 23% of Iran’s total exports to Iraq during the period,” Rouhollah Gholami was also quoted as saying by IRIB News.

Fruit and vegetable, plastic, industrial and metal products, construction materials, glass and sheet glass, and home appliances were the main exports, Finacial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR