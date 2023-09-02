US not entitled to be in UN human rights council: Iran envoy

Ali Bahraini wrote a message on his X social media on Saturday in which he referred to a part of crimes committed by the US against human rights.



"Let's have a look at a Regime addicted to war that, each year, causes the deaths of over a thousand individuals by its police forces, but continues to occupy undeservingly a seat in the UN Human Rights Council, " he said.

He wrote this message in response to Michèle Taylor's recent anti-Iranian claims and interventionist statement.

US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor made an interventionist statement in Iran's internal affairs on Friday, using the anniversary of the late Mahsa Amini's death as an excuse claiming that Iran has no place in leadership roles within the UN human rights ecosystem.

Foreign-backed riots broke out in Iran in mid-September 2022 after the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. She fainted at a police station in the capital Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later at the hospital. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

Iran’s intelligence community has said several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have used their spy and propaganda apparatuses to provoke violent riots in the country.

Rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property. Dozens of people and security personnel were killed in the riots.

