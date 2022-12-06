34 killed, bus buried due to landslide in Colombia: report

The landslide hit the bus on the road between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda province, the national agency for managing risks and disasters (UNGRD) was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Rescuers are digging through the mud for survivors and authorities said nine people have been rescued alive, the source added.

President Gustavo Petro termed the incident as “a tragedy” in a Twitter message.

Landslides are common in Colombia due to the mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains, and informal construction of houses.

Events linked to heavy rains have killed more than 216 people and left 538,000 homeless so far in 2022, according to government statistics. Another 48 people are still missing across the country, the figures show.

The country's most recent large landslide killed over 320 people in the city of Mocoa in 2017.

AMK/PR