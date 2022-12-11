US unable to prevent Iran-Russia military alliance

The US expressed its concern about the formation of a complete defense partnership between Moscow and Tehran and considered the partnership, which is being strengthened, great harm to Ukraine, Iran's neighbors, and even the whole world, Atwan wrote in an article in Ray al-Youm on Sunday.

The US concern about the military partnership between Russia and Iran is surprising because it is not only irrational but also naive, he added.

The military alliance between Iran and Russia is logical and predictable and based on the enmity of both sides with the US, Atwan noted, adding that the US can not prevent the close relationship between Tehran and Moscow.

The severe economic and military blockade of the US against Iran prompted this country to develop its indigenous military capabilities and to produce highly advanced ballistic missiles - the latest of which are hypersonic missiles - as well as to focus on the production of drones to make up for its lack of purchasing warplanes, Atwan pointed out.

SKH/IRN84966728