Russian embassy reacts to UK FM comments on Iran-Russia coop.

The Russian embassy in London on Sunday issued a very strongly-worded statement in response to British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

A sharp reply on this matter was posted on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Foreign Ministry, forwarding the statement from their London embassy, The Euro Weekly News reported.

“We categorically reject recent comments by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who, following in the footsteps of US representatives, accused the Russian Federation and Iran of some ‘sordid’ deals in the context of the Ukrainian crisis," it read.

“Talking about ‘sordid’ transactions, J.Cleverly ought to be reminded of, above all, the massive military-technical, financial, and propaganda assistance provided by Great Britain and its Western allies to the Kyiv regime."

“Western-supplied military equipment, including heavy and long-range systems, is being purposefully used for de-facto terrorist strikes against civilian targets."

Britain’s foreign secretary has criticized the relationship between Iran and Russia, claiming they threaten global security.

James Cleverly’s comments came following the release of information by the US on Friday that shows Iran has become one of the Kremlin’s top military backers.

MNA/PR