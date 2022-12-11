Russia boosting production of powerful weapons

"Our enemy is entrenched <…> in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and a whole number of other places that have sworn allegiance to today’s Nazis. That is why we are boosting the production of the most powerful means of destruction, including those based on new principles," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel Sunday, according to TASS.

The commentary is addressed to Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov who said on Saturday that Kyiv’s enemy was on the territory from the adjoined Donbass republics to Vladivostok.

SKH/PR