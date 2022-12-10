UK claims Russia trying to get ballistic missiles from Iran

Since August Iran has transferred hundreds of drones - also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - to Russia, which had used them to kill civilians and illegally target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Barbara Woodward claimed without presenting any proof.

This is while Iranian authorities have repeatedly rejected sending arms to Moscow to be used in the Ukraine war.

"Russia is now attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles," Woodward asserted, claiming that in return, Russia is offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council later on Friday that Moscow had already refuted on many occasions the accusations that Russia was receiving military supplies from Iran, according to Reuters.

"The military industrial complex in Russia can work perfectly fine and doesn't need anyone's assistance, whereas the Ukrainian military industry does not basically exist and is being assisted by the Western industry," he said.

