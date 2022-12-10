Iran to potentially receive Russian Su-35 fighter within year

Russia and Iran were considering setting up a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine conflict, while Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, with Iran potentially receiving deliveries of the plane within the year, John Kirby claimed on Friday, according to Aljazeera.

Kirby made the comments in continuation of the false accusations leveled by western countries against Tehran-Moscow security and defense cooperation.

“These fighter planes will significantly strengthen Iran’s air force relative to its regional neighbors,” Kirby claimed.

Kirby also added the US would sanction three Russian-based entities active in “the acquisition and use of Iranian drones”.

The sanctions apply to the Russian Aerospace Forces, the 924th State Centre for Unmanned Aviation, and the Command of the Military Transport Aviation, he claimed.

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

Iran has responded to the allegations by Ukraine and its Western patrons by acknowledging that it supplied Russia’s military with drones prior to the start of the war in Ukraine.

RHM/TSN2819070/PR