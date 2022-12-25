Russia to supply Iran with 24 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets

Zionists' Channel 12 claimed in a report that the deal could include up to 24 jets originally destined for Egypt in a deal the United States thwarted.

So Moscow was looking for a new potential buyer, which it reportedly found in Tehran, the source said.

The intelligence service pointed out that Iranian pilots were already using the jets for training purposes, the report said, without elaborating on it.

Earlier this month, a White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby had claimed that Iran will potentially receive the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter within the year.

Russia and Iran were considering setting up a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine conflict, while Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, with Iran potentially receiving deliveries of the plane within the year, Kirby claimed.

Earlier in September, Commander of the Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran General Vahedi said that the purchase of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia is on the agenda of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

