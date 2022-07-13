Pentagon reacts to supply of Iranian drones to Russia

Referring to reports on Russia's plan to acquire hundreds of combat drones from Iran, John Kirby, a spokesman for Pentagon said that supplying the drones would not necessarily affect the US ongoing attempts to negotiate a return to the 2015 six-party deal, JCPOA.

"We continue to want to see a nuclear deal off the table," Kirby said.

On Monday the White House claimed that Russia and Iran are moving quickly on a drone supply pact.

"The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

"Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training sessions slated to begin as soon as early July," he said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman reacted to the US claims on handing over Iranian-made military achievements to Russia, saying that Iran-Russia cooperation in the new technologies field dates back prior to the Ukraine war.

MNA/