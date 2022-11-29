  1. Politics
Iran deputy FM:

Any country disagrees with West to be accused of HR violation

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian deputy foreign minister Bagheri Kani has lambasted the Western countries for their double standards when it comes to international issues such as the human rights.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz al-Khalifi in Doha on Tuesday.

The two senior diplomats discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Bagheri Kani pointed to the Western countries' opportunist and unilateralist approach toward international issues, and said that "any country that disagrees with the political approach of the Westerners will be accused of violating human rights and supporting terrorism."

The Iranian diplomat further praised the successful holding of the World Cup by Qatar.

Referring to the growing trend of bilateral relations, Qatar's deputy foreign minister Al-Khalifi emphasized Doha's efforts to expand all-out political and economic relations with Iran.

