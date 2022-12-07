  1. Politics
Peskov:

New US defense budget extremely confrontational toward Russia

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – The US draft defense budget is extremely confrontational towards Russia, and it may lead to further destabilization of the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

"This document is extremely confrontational towards our country in nature. Unprecedentedly confrontational in nature. Which, of course, regrettably, may cause rather serious and prolonged consequences on further destabilization of the situation on the European continent," Peskov said.

The draft defense budget bill for the fiscal year 2023, negotiated by both chambers of the US Congress, provides for $6 billion for an anti-Russian deterrence initiative in Europe, TASS reported.

The document also bans military cooperation with Moscow for another five years and provides for sanctions for gold operations with Russia. In addition, Washington intends to fight for the expulsion of Russia from a number of international organizations, including the G20.

