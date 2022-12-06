National Conf. on Role of Sci., Tech. in Sacred Defense

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – The National Conference of Role of Science and Technology in Sacred Defense was held in Khalije-e-Fars Hall of Sacred Defense Garden Museum on Tuesday.

The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Force Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and other high-ranking military officials attended the Conference.