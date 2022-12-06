Ex-Trump advisor Bolton considering 2024 US presidential bid

Bolton, speaking on NBC News’ “Meet The Press Now,” said the “one thing” that would spur him to run would be “to make it clear to the people of this country that Donald Trump is unacceptable as the Republican nominee.”

Bolton called it “un-American” for Trump to “challenge the Constitution” when he suggested over the weekend that the nation’s supreme law could be terminated in order to put him back in the White House, CNBC News reported.

Bolton, who has periodically been a vocal Trump critic since departing his administration in September 2019, called the former president’s declaration “an existential threat to the republic itself.”

Trump, who has regularly spread false claims of widespread election fraud since his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020, claimed in a social media post Saturday that, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

MA/PR