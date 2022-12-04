  1. World
Dec 4, 2022, 3:00 PM

Ex-US president Trump calls for suspension of Constitution

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Former US President Donald Trump has continued pushing fringe election conspiracies and has now called for "all rules, regulations, and articles" to be removed - including the founding document of the United States.

He took to his social network Truth Social on Sunday morning, saying that the 2020 US election results should be tossed out and that either a new election should be held or he should be reinstated as president - even if it means scrapping the US Constitution.

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution”, he wrote while accusing "Big Tech" and Democrats of conspiring against him.

“Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” he added, 1news reported.

Trump's post comes after several internal Twitter emails were released showing disagreements on restricting a New York Post story about material found in a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.

