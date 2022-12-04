IRGC Navy Force authority ‘not comparable to past ’

He made the remarks on Sunday after his visit to the 2nd District of IRGC Navy Force and Exhibition of Defense Achievements of IRGC Navy Force and stated that the operational responsibility for protecting Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is borne by the IRGC Navy Force for many years.

With the valuable experiences gained during the Eight Years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), IRGC Navy forces have been fully prepared to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf, he emphasized.

Today, IRGC Navy has attained unique capabilities in terms of the quantity and quality of production of combat vessels, missile launchers, minesweepers, and other types of surface vessels and long-range and pinpoint missiles, which cannot be compared to the past, General Bagheri underlined.

Enemies of the Islamic Establishment are well aware of this issue that if they had a greedy eye on Iran's interests in the Persian Gulf, its islands, and oil rigs, IRGC Navy Force would make them regret, as IRGC Navy Force has attained salient defense achievements which cannot be compared to the past.

At the unsparing and unflinching efforts of IRGC Navy forces, stability and security of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz has been fully ensured, he said, adding that IRGC Navy is ready to protect the region with their utmost power.

