Iran-India coop. to strengthens multilateralism in world

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

He described the two countries’ historical links as the basis for developing relations in the political, economic and security fields.

Bagheri Kani also offered Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation at the bilateral and regional levels.

Emphasizing using the capacities of the parties in line with the interests of the two nations and confronting common threats, he termed the cooperation between Iran and India, especially in the regional and international arenas, as the consolidation of the infrastructure of multilateralism in the international system.

MNA/Irangov.ir