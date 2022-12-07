US unilateralism on brink of decline in intl. arena: envoy

Speaking in a Seminar entitled “Horizons of New International System” in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Wednesday, the Iranian diplomat emphasized that the US government’s unilateralism policies are on the brink of decline.

Considering the US policies in the international arena, American unilateralism is declining and today’s world is witnessing the formation of a multipolar system, Amani underlined.

The Seminar of “Horizons of New International System” has been held at the initiation of the Cultural Division of the Iranian Embassy to Lebanon.

According to the scheduled program, Lebanese political figures and political analysts will deliver speeches in this Seminar.

