Iran oil cargo previously seized by US unloads in Syria

Satellite tracking data showed the Lana, formerly the Pegas, had discharged the cargo of around 700,000 barrels in the Syrian port of Banias, said Claire Jungman, chief of staff with US advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which monitors Iran-related tanker traffic through the ship and satellite tracking.

The Lana’s last reported position on Nov. 20 was anchored off Syria’s coast, according to ship tracking on Eikon, Reuters reported.

Syria is undergoing severe fuel rationing as a response to shortages, leading to rolling cuts in the electricity and telecoms sectors.

Syrian imports from Iran vary monthly. According to UANI analysis, Syria received 1.39 million barrels in shipments from Iran in November, down from 3.5 million barrels in October and 3.7 million barrels in September.

The United States had hired a tanker in April to impound the oil onboard the Lana, which had been anchored off Greece.

The seizure from the Lana prompted Iranian forces in May to seize two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf which were released on Nov. 16.

The oil was then partly removed and placed aboard the Ice Energy tanker, which had been chartered by Washington and had been expected to sail to the United States before Greece’s supreme court ruled the cargo should be returned to Iran.

For over two months, Lana remained under arrest off the Greek island of Evia. It was tugged to Piraeus following court orders that allowed its release.

MNA/PR