Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 3

Kayhan:
Kordestan's water-transferring project inaugurated
Hezbollah says it would not coop. with pro-US president
Iranians turn threat of arrogant powers into opportunities
Javan:
Raeisi in Sanandaj bazar
Robert Malley: JCPOA not died
UK PM says protests will be suppressed
Iran:
President Raeisi pays visit to Kordestan to meet people directly
Etela'at:
Iran FM to Guterres: Tehran considers dialogue best way to resolve crisis
Etemad:
Iran-Russia comprehensive coop. after Ukraine operation
President Raeisi pays visit to Kordestan
Arman-e Emrooz:
US waiting for result of riots in Iran
Ebtekar:
Iran-Germany trade ties in vague
RHM/
Your Comment