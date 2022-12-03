Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 3

Kayhan:

Kordestan's water-transferring project inaugurated

Hezbollah says it would not coop. with pro-US president

Iranians turn threat of arrogant powers into opportunities

Javan:

Raeisi in Sanandaj bazar

Robert Malley: JCPOA not died

UK PM says protests will be suppressed

Iran:

President Raeisi pays visit to Kordestan to meet people directly

Etela'at:

Iran FM to Guterres: Tehran considers dialogue best way to resolve crisis

Etemad:

Iran-Russia comprehensive coop. after Ukraine operation

President Raeisi pays visit to Kordestan

Arman-e Emrooz:

US waiting for result of riots in Iran

Ebtekar:

Iran-Germany trade ties in vague

