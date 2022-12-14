  1. Politics
Dec 14, 2022, 5:30 PM

US continues to stir conflict in Afghanistan: Iran envoy

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan says that although the US has withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan, it is continuing its destabilizing policy and creating conflict there.

The US seeks to re-establish its military bases in the Central Asia region, Hassan Kazemi Qomi added. 

Referring to the necessity of establishing a national migration organization in Iran, Kazemi Qomi called on Afghan elites who have lived in Iran for many years to submit their advisory proposals in this regard to the Iranian parliament.

Pointing to the security concerns in the Central Asia region, the Iranian envoy cited, "We need a big plan and strategy regarding Afghanistan, and especially regarding the issue of immigrants in that country, we should not only consider the issues from a security point of view, but we should also pay attention to cultural and social issues in this strategic view."

Afghanistan can become the best market for Iranian products and the commercial destination for Iran, Kazemi Qomi further pointed out.

