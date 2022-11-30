At least 35 killed in religious school blast in Afghanistan

The Hasht-e Subh newspaper reported, citing local sources that most of the victims are students.
TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – At least 35 people were killed and 23 suffered injuries in a blast that hit a religious school in the Samangan province in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The Hasht-e Subh newspaper reported, citing local sources that most of the victims are students.
There have been no reports about the cause of the explosion.
The Taliban has not commented on the incident yet.
