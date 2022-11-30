  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Nov 30, 2022, 2:39 PM

At least 35 killed in religious school blast in Afghanistan

At least 35 killed in religious school blast in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – At least 35 people were killed and 23 suffered injuries in a blast that hit a religious school in the Samangan province in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The Hasht-e Subh newspaper reported, citing local sources that most of the victims are students.

There have been no reports about the cause of the explosion.

The Taliban has not commented on the incident yet.

MP

News Code 194319

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News