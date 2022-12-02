  1. Iran
Dec 2, 2022

Senior cleric:

Iranian nation turned arrogant threats into opportunities

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Tehran's interim Friday Prayers leader Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi says that the Iranian nation has turned the arrogant threats into opportunities.

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers held at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (Mosque) in Tehran, Ayatollah Sedighi praised the Iranian nation for standing against arrogant powers and failing their plans.

For 43 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood against all the evil and arrogant powers and always made them fail, he noted.

Felicitating the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (AS) and National Nurse Day, Ayatollah Sedighi called for putting Hazrat Zaynab as a role model.

