According to Sabq news website, a large fire broke out on Thursday evening in Jedda after a fuel tanker overturned in Al-Muhammadiyah distrcit in the north of Jeddah, which caused serious damage to 6 other vehicles.

Following this incident, the Saudi civil defense rushed to the scene of the incident and extinguished the fire.

Saudi sources said that the fire did not leave any casualties.

The following is a video of the incident:

