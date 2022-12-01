Kordestan's people have always disappointed enemies: Raeisi

Speaking in a gathering of people and government officials in the capital of Kordestan Province, Sanandaj, on Thursday, President Raeisi said that "Americans should know that they do not have any place in the hearts of the people and nor will they have in the future because the culture of sacrifice and resistance has been institutionalized among Iranians."

He pointed to the recent foreign-backed riots in some parts of the country and said that the enemies sought to undermine the country's security because they were angered at the nation's progress despite all the pressures they have exercised.

"This nation will not stop going ahead and these riots are meant to stop the fast pace of the train of the country's progress," the president said.

"Scientific advances, and the advances in defense, nuclear industries and our relationship with neighboring countries and different parts of the world, and the progress in oil and non-oil exports and the recovery of the country's economy have all angered the enemies," he further underscored.

President Ebrahim arrived at Sanandaj's airport on Thursday morning and he straight went to the city's water treatment plant to inaugurate a big water supply project.

During his previous visit to the western province, the necessary budget for the large water supply project to Sanandaj was approved, and it was inaugurated in the presence of the president.

MNA/5644540