Argentina, Poland qualify to World Cup knockout stage

Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in Group C of the 2022 World Cup and went through to the round of 16 on Wednesday.

A majestic Argentina defeated the Poles with two brilliant second half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Manchester City wonderkid Julian Alvarez to book their place in the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday.

In the make-or-break Group game against the Poles, Argentina dominated from the start. But the resolute Poland kept denying them scoring chances in the first half.

Argentina's best chance in the first half came when they got a penalty after a VAR referral. But Lionel Messi's shot from the spot was brilliantly saved by the Poland goalkeeper.

Mexico won the contest 2-1 against Saudi Arabia, but for them that was not enough to qualify for the knockout stages. It was Poland who went through to the last 16 stage, along with Argentina because of better goal differences.

