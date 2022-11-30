Iran deserved at least a draw against US

Following the match against the US, the Portuguese coach said he was proud of his players and their hard work on the pitch.

In the second half, Iran took possession of the ball and created more chances than the United States did in the first half and the team deserved to score at least a goal, Queiroz said.

The Iranian team was punished for not finding the back of the net in the game despite several attempts to this end, the manager noted.

Mozambique-born coach Queiroz, 69, who led Iran at the World Cup in both 2014 and 2018, coached the team in Qatar, where they faced England, Wales, and the United States in Group B at the tournament.

The Iranian squad said goodbye to the World Cup by gaining three points (one win and two losses) as well as scoring four goals and receiving seven goals.

