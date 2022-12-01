Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 1

Arman-e Emruz:
US getting on China's nerves
Armen-e Melli:
Reformists have always warned against dangers of a single-party administration
Asia:
How will Middle East look like in Asia?
Aftab-e Yazd:
What will happen to Carlos Queiroz in Iran after elimination from World Cup
Etemad:
Water rationing in sight in Iran
Etela'at:
Coupons to replace cash handout subsidiaries soon
Iran:
Next fiscal year budget hinges on 7th development plan
President to visit Kordestan Province on Thursday
Shargh:
Raeisi administration faces challenges of holding on to promises
Mardomsalari:
US troops in Syria pullout from areas Turkey seeks to attack
Network of thugs linked with the Israeli regime sentenced to death penalty
Jam-e Jam:
Hundreds of Thousands of protesters in UK hold anti-gov. rallies
Javan:
As many as 47 foreign intelligence service involved in recent riots in country
Khorasan:
Delegation hands over reports on recent riots to Leader in Sistan and Balochestan after visit to SE province
Qods:
Iraqi PM visits holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad
Keyhan:
National football team should be proud of themselves despite being eliminated in World Cup
Vatan Emruz:
Leader receives report on recent developments in Sistan and Balochestan compiled by dispatched research team
KI
Your Comment