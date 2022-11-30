  1. Sports
Nov 30, 2022, 2:25 PM

US national team forward Timothy Weah praises Team Melli

US national team forward Timothy Weah praises Team Melli

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – United States national football team forward Timothy Weah has sent a message on social media praising Iran’s team in the 2022 World Cup.

In his message released on social media, the American player lauded the Iranian squad after the United States defeated Iran 1-0 and secured their pass to the round of 16 in the World Cup underway in Qatar.

“Always been more than just football to me and I would just like to send my love to this wonderful team,” he wrote.

“Displayed so much pride and love for their country and for their people,” said the athlete.

US national team forward Timothy Weah praises Team Melli

The Iranian squad said goodbye to the World Cup by gaining three points (one win and two losses) as well as scoring four goals and receiving seven goals.

AMK/IRN84957494

News Code 194307

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News