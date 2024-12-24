Bridge collapse in Brazil leaves at least 3 dead, 15 missing

Xinhua reported, citing the Brazilian Federal Highway Police that three trucks, several motorcycles, and at least two cars were on the bridge when it collapsed on Sunday. At the point where the bridge collapsed, the river reached a depth of 50 meters.

The authorities have confirmed the death of a 25-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, while the identity of the third victim has not yet been determined.

The 533-meter-long bridge connected the cities of Estreito in Maranhao state with Aguiarnopolis in Tocantins state and was a part of the BR-226 federal highway.

