Iran, Qatar emphasize developing bilateral ties

During the phone talks, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

The Iranian president congratulated the Emir of Qatar for hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup and hailed the country for successful holding of this prestigious sports event in the world.

President Raeisi pointed to the all-out development of political, economic, social and cultural relations between the two countries and called for following up the agreements inked between the two countries until achieving the final results.

Emir of Qatar, for his part, termed his country’s relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran ‘brotherly with longstanding ties’ and added that Qatar is vehemently interested in expansion of this strategic ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Tamim also emphasized the implementation of agreements made between the two countries.

