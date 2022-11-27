Canada eliminated from World Cup 2022 after heavy loss

Canada have joined hosts Qatar as the second team to be eliminated from the World Cup as Croatia recorded an impressive 4-1 comeback victory at the Khalifa International Stadium.

It took Canada less than 80 seconds to open the scoring as Alphonso Davies charged into the box to power home a header from Tajon Buchanan’s pinpoint cross to stun the 2018 finalists.

Nine minutes before the break, Croatia levelled as a delightful reverse pass from Tottenham's Ivan Perisic found Andrej Kramaric whose first time left-footed effort crept past Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

A minute before the interval, Marko Livaja fired Croatia into the lead with an effort from the edge of the penalty area which flew past Borjan to turn the game on its head. Kramaric grabbed his second and Croatia’s third twenty minutes from time with another clinical finish before Lovro Majer added a fourth late on.

