US captain terms match against Iran as ‘no easy task’

The captain of the US’ national football team made the comments before the important match against Iran in Qatar World Cup.

"We win or we are out of the World Cup. We have to understand the intensity Iran is going to bring. We are going to have to be up for it if we are going to have a chance to advance," Tyler Adams was quoted as saying by fox sports.

Just win — albeit no easy task against an Iran side that was motivated and energized in beating Wales 2-0 earlier in the day, he noted.

After Friday’s impressive 0-0 tie with England, Adams and his colleagues know they have to beat Iran to qualify for the knockout stage, and that failing to do so will result in elimination, the source added.

Iran kicked off the World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar with a 6-2 loss to England.

However, a 2-0 victory against Wales on November 25 was a stunning comeback to the tournament for Carlos Queiroz's players.

The face-off against the US will be held on November 29 in Al Thumama Stadium.

