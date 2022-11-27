  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 27

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, November 27.

Kayhan:

Leader hails Team Melli for victory against Wale

Hamas strongly warns Zionists 

Harsh winter in  Europe

Iran:

Leader: Iranian people not to pay ransom to US

Etela'at:

Basij forces must prevent enemies from dominating minds: Leader

Raeisi hails Basij forces for tackling rioters

Javan:

No Iranian ready to pay ransom to US: Leader

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Leader offers 8 advice to Basij forces

Shahrvand:

Problems not to be resolved by negotiations with US

Ukraine war leave 15000 missings

Arman-e Melli:

Leader: Negotiations with US not to resolve any problem

Aftab:

Forgery, lying enemies modern tool, Leader says

Pompage of joy from Qatar

