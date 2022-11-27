Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 27

Kayhan:
Leader hails Team Melli for victory against Wale
Hamas strongly warns Zionists
Harsh winter in Europe
Iran:
Leader: Iranian people not to pay ransom to US
Etela'at:
Basij forces must prevent enemies from dominating minds: Leader
Raeisi hails Basij forces for tackling rioters
Javan:
No Iranian ready to pay ransom to US: Leader
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Leader offers 8 advice to Basij forces
Shahrvand:
Problems not to be resolved by negotiations with US
Ukraine war leave 15000 missings
Arman-e Melli:
Leader: Negotiations with US not to resolve any problem
Aftab:
Forgery, lying enemies modern tool, Leader says
Pompage of joy from Qatar
RHM/
Your Comment