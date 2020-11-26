Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 26

Arman-e Melli:

Washington aware of Iran’s red line: Khatibzadeh

US must compensate for its previous mistakes: Rouhani

Aftab:

Basij God-given blessing, great wealth for Iranian nation: Leader

US Embassy in Iraq obstructs investigation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani's assassination

New negotiations over JCPOA not to be held: Vaezi

Ebtekar:

Iran to turn Persian Gulf into sea of unity: Army cmdr.

Rouhani hopes next US admin condemns trump’s policies

Ettela’at:

Basij manifestation of national authority: Leader

Trump’s defeat due to its failure in Intl. arena: Rouhani

Iran:

New US admin must condemn Trump’s illegal actions: Rouhani

Iran among 8 countries capable of manufacturing submarines

