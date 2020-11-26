Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 26

Arman-e Melli:
Washington aware of Iran’s red line: Khatibzadeh
US must compensate for its previous mistakes: Rouhani
Aftab:
Basij God-given blessing, great wealth for Iranian nation: Leader
US Embassy in Iraq obstructs investigation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani's assassination
New negotiations over JCPOA not to be held: Vaezi
Ebtekar:
Iran to turn Persian Gulf into sea of unity: Army cmdr.
Rouhani hopes next US admin condemns trump’s policies
Ettela’at:
Basij manifestation of national authority: Leader
Trump’s defeat due to its failure in Intl. arena: Rouhani
Iran:
New US admin must condemn Trump’s illegal actions: Rouhani
Iran among 8 countries capable of manufacturing submarines
