Nov 30, 2022, 9:00 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 30  

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, November 30.

Kayhan

Iran not to allow Iraq’s security to be threatened: Leader to Al-Sudani

Iran’s daily export of crude to Venezuela at 200k barrels

Iran fail to qualify for 2022 World Cup knockout stage

New chapter of coop. kicks off in strategic Iran-Iraq ties

Iran upholds 1st rank in health parameters in region

Ettele’at

Iraq’s progress is in interest of Iran: Leader

Iran, Iraq agree to fight against terrorism, organized crimes

Iran

Iraq’s security tantamount to Iran’s security: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran bids farewell to 2022 Qatar World Cup

Jomhouri Eslami

Leader calls for accelerating in implementation of Iran-Iraq agreements

MA/

News Code 194286
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

