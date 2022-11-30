Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 30  

Kayhan
Iran not to allow Iraq’s security to be threatened: Leader to Al-Sudani
Iran’s daily export of crude to Venezuela at 200k barrels
Iran fail to qualify for 2022 World Cup knockout stage
New chapter of coop. kicks off in strategic Iran-Iraq ties
Iran upholds 1st rank in health parameters in region
Ettele’at
Iraq’s progress is in interest of Iran: Leader
Iran, Iraq agree to fight against terrorism, organized crimes
Iraq’s security tantamount to Iran’s security: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran bids farewell to 2022 Qatar World Cup
Jomhouri Eslami
Leader calls for accelerating in implementation of Iran-Iraq agreements
