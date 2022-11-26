Iran's Sadoughi House, Zarch Qanat win 2022 UNESCO awards

This award, under the title of Award of Merit, was handed over to Yazd’s Sedoughi House in a ceremony in Thailand due to the repair and restoration of this house which dates back to the Qajar era.
Sadoughi historical house which ages more than 300 years was mended a while back and now is called the cultural house of Shahid Sadoughi.
Zarch Qanat also located in Yazd was another winner in the section of awards of distinction.
Dating back to the pre-Islamic Era of ~3,000 years ago in Iran, the Zarch Qanat is the oldest one in the world. The Zarch Qanat is the life-giving artery of Zarch City in Yazd. It was this qanat that made the area habitable by providing the desert-crucial element of water to the people and farmers.
13 projects from 6 countries – Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal, and Thailand – have been acknowledged for awards by an international jury in this year’s Awards program. Jury deliberations were carried out in November 2022, when members reviewed a total of 50 entries from 11 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. The complete list of 2022 awarded projects comprises:
Award of Excellence
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum, Mumbai, India
Award of Distinction
Stepwells of Golconda, Hyderabad, India
Zarch Qanat, Yazd, Iran
Neilson Hays Library, Bangkok, Thailand
Award of Merit
Topdara Stupa, Charikar, Afghanistan
Nantian Buddhist Temple, Fujian, China
Domakonda Fort, Telangana, India
Byculla Station, Mumbai, India
Sadoughi House, Yazd, Iran
25 Chivas in Kathmandu, Nepal
Special Recognition for Sustainable Development
West Guizhou Lilong Neighborhood, Shanghai, China
Award for New Design in Heritage Contexts
M30 Integrated Infrastructure for Power Supply and Waste Collection, Macao SAR, China
Xiaoxihu Block, Nanjing, China
SKH/IRIB
Your Comment