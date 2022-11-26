Iran's Sadoughi House, Zarch Qanat win 2022 UNESCO awards

This award, under the title of Award of Merit, was handed over to Yazd’s Sedoughi House in a ceremony in Thailand due to the repair and restoration of this house which dates back to the Qajar era.

Sadoughi historical house

Sadoughi historical house which ages more than 300 years was mended a while back and now is called the cultural house of Shahid Sadoughi.

Zarch Qanat

Zarch Qanat also located in Yazd was another winner in the section of awards of distinction.

Dating back to the pre-Islamic Era of ~3,000 years ago in Iran, the Zarch Qanat is the oldest one in the world. The Zarch Qanat is the life-giving artery of Zarch City in Yazd. It was this qanat that made the area habitable by providing the desert-crucial element of water to the people and farmers.

13 projects from 6 countries – Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal, and Thailand – have been acknowledged for awards by an international jury in this year’s Awards program. Jury deliberations were carried out in November 2022, when members reviewed a total of 50 entries from 11 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. The complete list of 2022 awarded projects comprises:

Award of Excellence

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum, Mumbai, India

Award of Distinction

Stepwells of Golconda, Hyderabad, India

Zarch Qanat, Yazd, Iran

Neilson Hays Library, Bangkok, Thailand

Award of Merit

Topdara Stupa, Charikar, Afghanistan

Nantian Buddhist Temple, Fujian, China

Domakonda Fort, Telangana, India

Byculla Station, Mumbai, India

Sadoughi House, Yazd, Iran

25 Chivas in Kathmandu, Nepal

Special Recognition for Sustainable Development

West Guizhou Lilong Neighborhood, Shanghai, China

Award for New Design in Heritage Contexts

M30 Integrated Infrastructure for Power Supply and Waste Collection, Macao SAR, China

Xiaoxihu Block, Nanjing, China

SKH/IRIB