TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Eje’i Historical House is one of the historical houses of Isfahan city, which dates back to the year 1268 AH.

The house had an area of 2,000 square meters but just 530 square meters have remained. The house has been attributed to the Eje family, one of the famous families in Isfahan, who have been active in the field of religion. Although descendants of the family say none of its members have ever lived in this house.