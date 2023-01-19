Iran, Uzbekistan stress further cooperation in transit

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Uzbekistan Hamid Nayyerabadi and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held talks in Tashkent.

During the meeting, the recent enhancement of bilateral relations between the two countries is emphasized.

It also stressed the significance of fully implementing the agreements reached within the framework of the Iranian President’s official visit to Uzbekistan in September 2022.

Both sides also called for the proximity of Uzbekistan and Iran's stances on Afghanistan.

In this meeting, the two countries voiced readiness to advance joint projects in the economic and trade fields.

AMK/FNA14011029000093