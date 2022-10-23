Iran knowledge-based firms sign different MoUs in Uzbekistan

The Iranian delegation that has traveled to this country to participate in the Uzbekistan Innovation Week exhibition took part in a meeting to develop cooperation in the field of innovation financing between Iran and Uzbekistan following the initial approval of the Minister of Innovation Development of Uzbekistan.

A meeting was held on the sidelines of Uzbekistan Innovation Week between Iran's Marzieh Shawardi, Empowerment Manager of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund and the CEO of the Uzbek Fund for Financing Science and Innovation Support.

As many as 15 MoUs were inked between Iranian knowledge-based companies and the public and private sectors of Uzbekistan.

Twenty-nine Iranian knowledge-based companies are offering their products in the Uzbekistan-hosted exhibition.

During the meeting, the Iranian side proposed the establishment of a joint fund to finance innovative projects of the two countries.

The two sides are set to present their proposals regarding financing specific projects and establishing a joint fund.

MP/IRN84920912