  1. World
  2. Africa
Nov 26, 2022, 8:36 AM

15 killed, 11 injured in Nigeria gun attacks

15 killed, 11 injured in Nigeria gun attacks

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – A total of 15 people were killed and 11 others injured in recent gun attacks in northern Nigeria, a local official said Friday.

The deadly attacks were launched by unidentified gunmen on four villages in the state of Kaduna, said Samuel Aruwan, the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, in a statement.

The attacks happened on Thursday when the gunmen invaded the villages to grab money but met resistance from villagers, The Nation, a local daily, reported Friday.

"From there, the thing started," a source was quoted as saying.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in parts of Nigeria, resulting in deaths and kidnappings.

MNA/PR

News Code 194075

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News