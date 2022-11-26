15 killed, 11 injured in Nigeria gun attacks

The deadly attacks were launched by unidentified gunmen on four villages in the state of Kaduna, said Samuel Aruwan, the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, in a statement.

The attacks happened on Thursday when the gunmen invaded the villages to grab money but met resistance from villagers, The Nation, a local daily, reported Friday.

"From there, the thing started," a source was quoted as saying.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in parts of Nigeria, resulting in deaths and kidnappings.

MNA/PR