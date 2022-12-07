Nigerian troops kill scores of gunmen in northern state

In a statement released Tuesday, Samuel Aruwan, the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said scores of gunmen, locally known as bandits, were confirmed killed and many others ran away with gunshot wounds during military operations in forests in the Giwa area of the state on Monday.

The commissioner called for cooperation from residents of the state regarding suspected individuals seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries, as they might be bandits on the run.

"Offenses in the general area are in progress, and citizens will be updated on further developments," Aruwan said.

There have been a number of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, resulting in deaths and kidnappings.