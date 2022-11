Scores of Basij forces will attend the speech by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamanei which will be held coming Saturday at 9.30 a.m. at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hosseinieh.

Nearly five million more Basij forces from across Iran will participate virtually in the gathering which will be held to mark Basij Week in Iran.

The speech will be broadcast live on Iranian state TV channels as well as on Ayatollah Khamanei’s internet website Khamenei.ir.

MNA/IRN84952232