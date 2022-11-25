Islamic Revolution victory changed equation of power in world

Speaking during this week’s Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari stated that the issue between Iran and the Global Arrogance is the issue of progress, so that enemies of the country do not want the Islamic Republic of Iran to make progress.

Referring to the arrival of Basij Week which was established at the behest of founding father of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA), he hailed the effective participation of Basij volunteer forces in various cultural, social and political fields in line with safeguarding peace and security in the country.

The establishment of the Basij Organization took place only 22 days after the recapture of Den of Espionage and when the Islamic Revolution of Iran entered into a direct confrontation with its arch foe, United States.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the hojjatoleslam pointed to the recent events in the country and sublime remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and stated that Ayatollah Khamenei's recommendation on the recent events in the country greatly helped the restoration of peace and security in the country.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution explicitly said that today, it is duty of everyone to work hard for the progress of the country, he said, emphasizing that anyone who likes Iran must work hard and strive for the country's progress.

Islamic Iran has pinned hope on the Basiji volunteer forces in line with progressing the country in a way that these forces created an epic during the eight years of Scared Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), the interim Friday prayers leader added.

He then reacted to the issuance of anti-Iran resolution at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and mocked the behavior of European troika including UK, France and Germany and the United States especially at the time when negotiations are underway between Iran and six world's major powers in revival of JCPOA talks.

Iranian officials stood firmly against the unconstructive behavior of the Western countries and started enrichment of uranium to the purity of 60 percent with their utmost courage, he emphasized.

