Baghdad to let no group to use Iraqi soil to attack neighbors

Iraq's foreign policy is creating balance in relations, especially in relations with neighboring countries, Fuad Hussein said in a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman.

Referring to the existing challenges in the field of food, drug, and energy security, Hussein stressed the need for regional and international cooperation to solve them.

Answering a question about the 2nd Baghdad summit, the Iraqi diplomat said that foreign interference in Iraq and ways to support Iraq will be discussed in this summit.

According to him, Iran and Turkey will participate in this summit so as to discuss some issues with the Iraqi side.

Saying that Baghdad will continue to solve the problems through dialogue, he added that the Iraqi side is in constant contact with these two capitals in order to find a solution to protect the sovereignty of Iraq and to prevent hostile moves against these neighboring countries.

Based on the constitution, Iraq will not allow any group to use Iraqi soil to attack neighboring countries, he also said, adding that at the same time, the country will not tolerate Iraqi soil being attacked.

