Missiles, drones hit terror groups positions in Iraq (+VIDEO)

The attacks took place early Monday, targeting the positions of the notorious so-called Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and the Komala Party, in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region, Iran's al-Alam Arabic-language news network reported.

According to the network, one attack saw four missiles being fired against a PDKI position in the town of Koy Sanjaq in the region's Erbil Province. A separate attack featured kamikaze drones smashing into another site belonging to the group near the Baharka Village elsewhere in the region.

Simultaneously, kamikaze drones struck positions associated with Komala across two locations near the city of Sulaymaniyah in the region.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror forces, said the attacks set off warning sirens at the United States' Consulate in Erbil.

Local Kurdish sources said that the attacks had killed as many as 26 members of the terrorist groups, Press TV reported.

No person or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Since September 24, however, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has frequently been launching raids against the positions of the terrorists, who are holed up in Iraqi Kurdistan.

IRGC has, on at least several occasions, urged the central government in Iraq as well as the Kurdistan region to meet their commitments towards Iran and take necessary measures to make the common border between the countries secure.

