Relying on domestic potentials to yield independence

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the National Basij Knowledge-based Technology Exhibition in Tehran on Tuesday, Major General Bagheri said that the country relied upon its high capabilities in materializing most of its economic objectives since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

He then pointed to the outstanding role of Basiji members who managed to take steps in producing similar foreign products in the country with the highest quality observing the requirements of international standards.

General Bagheri advised both public and private sectors to visit the exhibition in line with boosting their cooperation with the knowledge-based companies.

He promised that salient achievements of the knowledge-based companies in the Armed Forces will be used optimally.

