  1. Technology
Nov 22, 2022, 10:00 PM

13 Iranian knowledge-based firms attend MEDICA 2022

13 Iranian knowledge-based firms attend MEDICA 2022

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – 13 Iranian knowledge-based companies active in the field of medicine participated in the Word Forum for Medicine-International Exhibition and Conference (MEDICA 2022) in Germany.

With support from Presidential Deputy for Science and Technology, Iran’s national pavilion for high-tech products was set up in Dusseldorf, Germany from 14-17 November 2022.

MEDICA is the world’s largest event for the medical sector. For more than 40 years, it has been firmly established on every expert’s calendar. 

The event is the largest medical trade fair in the world – in 2019 it attracted more than 5,522 exhibitors from 69 countries.

Each year, leading individuals from the fields of business, research, and politics grace this top-class event with their presence, joining tens of thousands of national and international experts and decision-makers from the sector and beyond.

RHM/5637062

News Code 193972
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News