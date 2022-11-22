13 Iranian knowledge-based firms attend MEDICA 2022

With support from Presidential Deputy for Science and Technology, Iran’s national pavilion for high-tech products was set up in Dusseldorf, Germany from 14-17 November 2022.

MEDICA is the world’s largest event for the medical sector. For more than 40 years, it has been firmly established on every expert’s calendar.

The event is the largest medical trade fair in the world – in 2019 it attracted more than 5,522 exhibitors from 69 countries.

Each year, leading individuals from the fields of business, research, and politics grace this top-class event with their presence, joining tens of thousands of national and international experts and decision-makers from the sector and beyond.

RHM/5637062