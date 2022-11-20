Iran's trade with Caspian Sea states tops $2.2 bn in 7 month

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran's trade (excluding crude oil exports) with Caspian Sea littoral states reached 4.06 million tons worth $2.21 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year (March 21-Oct. 22), registering a 2.26% decline in terms of weight, but a 23.25% growth in terms of value year-on-year.

Russia was Iran’s main trading partner among Caspian states with 2.3 million tons worth $1.32 billion during the period under review. It was followed by Azerbaijan Republic with 459,974 tons worth $443.31 million, Turkmenistan with 797,977 tons worth $268.07 million, and Kazakhstan with 508,724 tons worth $181.28 million, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports exceeded 2.28 million tons worth $1.16 billion during the period, registering a 6.7% and 36.22% rise in terms of weight and value YOY, respectively.

MNA/